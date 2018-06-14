McKinney Primary pupils cook up a storm

Pupils from McKinney Primary School in Dundrod, showed off their innovative and entrepreneurial skills earlier this week, in the cooking and selling of potato bread as part of a school’s challenge hosted by Yellow Door and supported by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

‘The Potato Bread Enterprise Challenge’ was developed as a result of the successful ‘Growing for the Future’ resource - www.ccea.org.uk/growing – a collaboration between CCEA and Tourism NI, encouraging children to grow fruit and vegetables and explore where food comes from while promoting healthy eating.

Melanie Mulligan, CCEA’s Curriculum and Assessment Primary Education Manager, said: “You couldn’t help but be impressed by the infectious enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the children of McKinney Primary School. Engaging with employers brings greater meaning and relevance to learning and gives pupils the chance to learn about and from the world of work.”

Yellow Door’s Jilly Dougan and author of ‘Sow, Grow, Munch’ added: “We can see that there are emerging food entrepreneurs in primary schools. We were excited by the quality of their submission and the level of thought that went into it. This is how food innovation works. There is an amazing world of future opportunities in the agri-food, hospitality and tourism sectors in Northern Ireland. If we are to continue to attract global visitors then we need to encourage dynamic young people into our industry; there’s no better time to encourage an understanding and appreciation for real food,”