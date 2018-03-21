Local student snaps up award

Talented media student from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Nathan Reid has proved to be a rising star at this year’s Intercollege Media Competition which took place at North West Regional Colleges Londonderry Campus.

The intercollege competition saw students from across the six regional Further Education Colleges battle for top prizes in categories including animation, photography production, moving image fictional and moving image factional.

To apply Nathan had to submit an electronic application form accompanied by four photographs on a theme of his choice. Over 100 applicants applied and Nathan was shortlisted and chosen for the final.

To help him decide which photos to use Nathan ran a poll on Instagram asking the public to vote their favourite. The final four photographs included two portraits, a landmark image of Temple Square and a landscape image from Zion National Park.

When the winners were announced Nathan, who is from Lisburn, was celebrating having been named runner-up in the photography category. Nathan won £50 and a plaque as his prize.

Nathan, a former student of Laurelhill Community College, said: “I was delighted to be named runner-up as the standard was excellent. I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“SERC is a great place to study. Thanks to the course I have honed specialist skills and get to use industry standard software packages.”