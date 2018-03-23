Friends pupils beat the stock market

Recently, four Year 11 students from Friends’ School Lisburn travelled to Belfast to compete in the Belfast regional final of the Stock Market Challenge.

This was the first year the school had entered the competition, but having placed first out of 25 schools in qualifying, their expectations were high.

The first part of the competition involved teams having to buy and sell shares in a simulated stock market. Secondly, each team had to present their trading strategy to two judges from CME Group, Belfast.

The team from Friends’ gave a fantastic presentation with the judges commenting, in particular, on how well they articulated their ideas, and were crowned overall winners of the Stock Market Challenge Belfast Final, 2018.

James Williamson teacher from Friends’ School winners of the Belfast Region said: “The competition is an excellent opportunity for teamwork and has given my students a realistic insight into an area of the financial sector not normally covered.”