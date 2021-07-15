Dundonald man, aged 61, killed in Northern Ireland road collision

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Co Down. (Credit: stock image)

The incident on Belfast Road in Comber was reported to police at 10.35pm on Wednesday and involved a red Honda motorbike. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police, attended the scene where the rider of the bike was pronounced dead.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The man who sadly died was Norman Moore, aged 61, from the Dundonald area.

“As we continue with our inquiries, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, to call us on 101.”