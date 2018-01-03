Donate unwanted gifts to Barnardos

Recycle your unsuitable Christmas gifts and help vulnerable children at the same time is the message from children’s charity Barnardo’s NI.

Barnardo’s is appealing for those ‘not quite right’ gifts from the festive season to be donated to their shops in the Lisburn area at Kingsway, Dunmurry and The Village Centre, Moira so they can be sold to raise vital funds.

Lynda Wilson, Director Barnardo’s NI said: “Barnardo’s stores are dependent upon the public’s kind donations. Our profits go directly into our work with some of the most vulnerable children and young people.

“If you received a gift at Christmas that you know you won’t use then please think of Barnardo’s. Your unsuitable gift could be enjoyed by someone else whilst benefiting the children who need it most.”

To find out more information about Barnardo’s work, how to donate or to find a store near you, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/shop.