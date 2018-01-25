Diane treks the Inca Trail to raise £3,000

Lisburn woman Diane Christie has raised £3,000 for Dementia NI from the ultimate charity adventure, the Inca Trail in Macchu Picchu Peru.

Diane, who works for Avondale Food’s, returned from Peru in September last year, having completed the trail along with her sister in law and a colleague who all took part in the gruelling four-day charity hike.

Fionnuala Savage, Income Generation Manager Dementia NI, said: “A challenge like this is not only very physically demanding, but it is also a tough mental challenge and everyone at Dementia NI has the deepest respect and admiration for Diane.

“Obviously, we would like to thank Diane for going out of her comfort zone and complete the ultimate charity adventure.

“We would like to thank everyone who sponsored Diane in her Inca Trail challenge and help her raise a phenomenal £3,000.

“As the population of Northern Ireland ages, dementia will increasingly be a major public health and societal issue, with numbers of people with dementia expected to rise to around 60,000 by 2051. The cost to society is also likely to increase.

“Dementia NI, is a new charity set up by people living with dementia, the money raised through Diane’s fundraising will enable people with a diagnosis of dementia to have their voices heard and remain active within their community. By supporting us you have played a huge part in helping people with dementia to live well with the right support.”

Speaking about her Inca Trail challenge Diane said: “It took four days covering 26 miles with 8,000 steps up and down. It was a challenging task for someone who had never climbed any mountains or even hills before. I did have to complete a lot of training in the months up to the trek.

“Although it was challenging it is an adventure which I will never forget. Many people who know me were happy to sponsor me as they knew I was definitely going out of my comfort zone.

“It was a chance to push myself to my limits and at the same raise money for a charity that does excellent work for people living with dementia.

“My mother was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago, so I have seen first-hand the debilitating effect it can have on sufferers and their families. I was pleased to hear that Dementia NI wants to educate more people about dementia, and raise awareness and support those affected, and I think this is very important.”

