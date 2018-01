Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Hillsborough Road Service Station, Lisburn.

The back window of a car that was parked in the car park at the rear of the premises was smashed sometime between 3pm and midnight on January 5.

“If you have any information which could identify the offenders in this crime, please get in touch with police on the non-emergency phone number 101 quoting the reference number 143 of 6/1/2018,” a PSNI spokesperson said.