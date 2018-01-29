Stolen jewellery has ‘considerable sentimental value’

Police officers investigating a burglary in Coolsara Park, Lisburn have issued a picture of some of the stolen items that they are keen to recover.

The image, posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page, shows necklaces, rings, bracelets, brooches, a pocket watch and several other pieces.

Appealing for people to come forward with information, the post said: “On the 21st November 2017 a property belonging to an elderly person in Coolsara Park, Lisburn, was burgled. During the course of this burglary numerous items were stolen, some of which are pictured. As you can imagine, cost aside, this is of considerable sentimental value and its return or information regarding it would be appreciated by all.

“You can contact us via phoning 101 and quoting reference 1029, 21/11/2017.”

The post added: “If you don’t know anything about this it doesn’t mean someone else won’t. Share it on, let’s help track these items down and hopefully catch the people involved, who, if they had any decency would at least return the items to a safe place to be returned to the owner.”