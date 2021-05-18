Six arrests following aggravated burglary

Police

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “It was reported to police around 7.40 pm on Saturday evening that a group of people forced their way into the property and assaulted the occupants inside.

“One man suffered facial injuries and a bite to his arm, he was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. Meanwhile a woman inside suffered cuts and grazes, another woman was punched in the face and a further male occupant was grabbed by the throat.

“Six people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, two women aged 20 and 33, three men aged 20, 21 and 29 and a 16 year old male.

“All remain in custody at this stage assisting police with enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident contact them in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1738 of 15/05/21.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/