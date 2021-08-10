Serial flasher living in Lisburn jailed for masturbating naked at window

The judge told Bryans the fact that he directed his activities towards children was “a serious escalation in the gravity of the offending.”

In addition, Dean Bryans(26) was ordered to spend two years under supervised licence conditions and handed a five year Sexual Offences Prevention Order at Craigavon Crown Court.

Bryans, who appeared at court by videolink from prison but who has an address at Windermere Pass in Lisburn, had entered guilty pleas to two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in that he “engaged with a female without prior approval of your Designated Risk Manager.”

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told the court it was around 1am on 3 July last year when a mum looked out a back window at her home and spotted Bryans standing in a bedroom of his house, the light on and he was “completely naked.”

“He was looking in the direction of an upstairs window of a neighbouring property and he was masturbating,” said the lawyer, adding that the witness knew the room Bryans was staring at belonged to a nine-year-old girl.

It transpired the schoolgirl had a friend to sleep over that night and when the girls were spoken to, they told police they first saw Bryans when he was smoking at his back door “with no clothes on” and then he appeared at the bedroom window “staring” at the room they were in.

Both girls, said Ms Auret, we’re able to pick Bryans out from a police VIPER identity procedure but during interviews, he denied the offences.

She told the court that at the time, Bryans was subject to a five year SOPO, had two previous convictions for similar offences and was also subject to a three month suspended sentence, all of which were aggravating features.

In addition to the three year sentence, Judge Lynch also activated that suspended sentence and imposed another five year SOPO which among its conditions, compels Bryans to get permission from his designated risk manager before he lives or stays overnight at any address, before he embarks on any new relationship and from undertaking any work or activity which brings him into contact with children.