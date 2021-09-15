Public warned to be wary of rogues traders

Police are aware of a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area of Saintfield Road, Lisburn. The male involved was allegedly there looking for “Scrap Metal”.

A spokesperson for the Lisburn Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would ask that as the darker nights (and days) approach you be extra mindful of your property and report anything suspicious as soon as possible to Police to give us the best opportunity to stop the vehicle and the best chance at dealing with any offences.”