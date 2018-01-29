PSNI launch murder investigation after 64-year-old man is found dead

Police have launched murder investigation after a 64-year-old man was found dead at his home in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Sunday evening.

Robert Flowerday was last seen alive leaving church on his bicycle on Sunday afternoon.

Police and forensic experts have spent Sunday and all day Monday at the Mill Road property.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “Police were called to the scene after concerns were raised by a member of the public in relation to Mr Flowerday. When police arrived at his Mill Road home they discovered his body inside.

“Mr Flowerday was last seen alive when he left Dundrod Presbyterian Church on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at approximately 12.45pm. He left church on his bicycle to cycle home to Crumlin and he was wearing a high viz jacket.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Flowerday between 12.45pm and 9.50pm on Sunday 28th January to come forward and speak to police.”

DCI Dickson added: “I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with him at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company. If you have any information that can assist us with our enquiries, contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1304 28/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”