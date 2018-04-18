Police seize heroin in Lisburn

Police have seized a quantity of heroin during a stop and search operation in the Lisburn area.

Officers said several hundred pounds worth of the drug were found on a male occupant of a vehicle that was stopped and searched on Tuesday, April 17.

A man and woman were arrested, questioned and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Details of the incident were posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page on Wednesday, April 18.

“During a stop and search of a vehicle and its occupants in the Lisburn area yesterday several hundred pounds worth of heroin was discovered on a male. Heroin is tiny in size but powerful, in its impact on not only the person using but the community,” the post said.

“We have seen people become hooked on this drug inside a very short time and become reliant on it just to get through their day, some turning to crime to fund this expensive addiction. But they’re not just funding their addiction, they’re funding the drug dealers.

“Heroin is indiscriminate on whose life it destroys.”

The post concludes with an appeal to anyone with any information about drug dealing to contact police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Your information could be the vital piece of the jigsaw, it has been before, and all information will be dealt with confidentially. Don’t leave it to someone else,” it added.