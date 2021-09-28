Police investigate report of assault

A report was made just before 1.45am that a man, aged in his fifties, and a woman, aged in her twenties, had been injured in the Dromore Street area.

Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “It was reported that the two injured parties were in a car park when they were approached by a man who hit both victims with a bottle.

“The male victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment to his injuries.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information which could help, or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or other video footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 252 26/09/21.”