Police appeal for witnesses
Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses in a relation an incident in Moira.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:30 pm
On Sunday October 3, 2021 at around 8:45pm, a dark coloured BMW was involved in a collision on Station Road.
Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any dash cam footage?
Have you noticed any BMWs in your area bearing new damage?
If so, contact the police on 101 quoting reference 1905 3rd October 2021. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://ow.ly/jold50GmIeG