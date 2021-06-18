Police appeal for information after motorcycle was spotted driving recklessly in Dunbmurry

Sergeant Tew said: “At approximately 7.15pm, officers were in the Bell Steel Road area, when stones were thrown at them by a number of young people.

“Two males were seen riding on a motorcycle, one of whom was not wearing a helmet. The vehicle was being ridden in an erratic fashion.

“The bike turned into Laurelbank, where it was abandoned by its rider and passenger, who then made off on foot.

“A red helmet with a striking image of a skull emblazoned on it was also left behind.”

Sergeant Tew continued: “The rider of this vehicle was not insured, and this incident took place in an area where young children were playing outside.

“Fortunately, no one was harmed, but this type of reckless behaviour can be very worrying for local residents and parents.

“There could have been a very different outcome, the consequences of which are unthinkable.

“We are appealing to anyone who anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident, and may have any information which could assist us in our enquiries.