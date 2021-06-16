Police appeal following Lisburn burglary

Police

A report was received, just before 3.30pm, that a man had gained entry to a house in the area. He was wearing a black face mask and it is believed he made off empty-handed, when realising the residents were at home.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “This has been a distressing ordeal for the two occupants.

“The intrusion happened in broad daylight and at a time when people would have been going about their daily business.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1180 of 15/06/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport