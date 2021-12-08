Have you seen Tiffany?
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to a missing person.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:02 pm
Tiffany Moragn - 16 years old was last seen yesterday Tuesday December 7 in the Lisburn area at approximately 9:30pm.
Tiffany is described as approximately 5ft7 in height, brown shoulder length hair, tongue pierced, wearing black PVC jacket, white converse boots and black leggings.
Should you have any information that may assist please get in touch with Lisburn Duty Sergeant on 101