Five arrested after Carryduff break-in

Police

Sergeant Cowan said: “We received a report just after 10pm that a number of people were trespassing on a recycling centre property.

“Five males – aged 17, 20, 21, 21 and 32 – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and vehicle interference. All five remain in custody at this time.

“A number of items, including strimmers and diesel barrels were recovered.

“We’re grateful to members of the public who alerted police and facilitated the prompt arrests.

“Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2083 of 08/06/21.”