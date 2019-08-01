Boy finds gun close to civic centre

A boy has found a gun close to Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn.

The discovery was made around 6.30pm on Thursday evening in Gregg Street, which is just a short walk from the headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and yards from a number of houses.

Members of the public told the News Letter that the boy had found the weapon in grass close to a car park.

After the gun was found the police were informed and the area was sealed off.

Alliance Alderman Stephen Martin expressed his alarm following the incident.

“We have had a number of troubling incidents in our city over the last three months,” he said.

“On this occasion, yet again, we have had a young person potentially put into harms way due to the callous disregard of whoever left the gun in a public space. I am just grateful that this item has been recovered safely and the young boy in question should be praised for being so responsible in reporting what he found so quickly.

“It’s only by the quick thinking of a youngster in this case we aren’t dealing with something much more serious.”