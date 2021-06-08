Baby and toddler taken to safety and man arrested during Lisburn incident

Arrest at Wardsborough Road apartments in Lisburn on 8 June 2021

Eight police patrols descended on the Wardsborough Road apartment block shortly after 10am.

A short time later a man in handcuffs and a police officer could be seen at a second floor window overlooking the Smyth Patterson’s car park.

A man aged in his 20s was later escorted from the building in handcuffs and placed in a PSNI vehicle.

At approximately 11.20am, a very young baby and a toddler were carried from the apartments by two females, escorted by police officers, to a waiting car.

The children did not appear to be harmed in any way and it is understood no medical assistance was requested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lisburn have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assault on police following an incident at a property on the Wardsborough Road on Tuesday, June 8.

“The man is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“There were no other adults present at the time of this incident.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe