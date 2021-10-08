Arson attack in Lisburn

Man was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report of a car on fire at a house at Maghaberry Road at around 3.35am.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“Extreme damage was caused to the car, and to an oil tank and a wheelie bin. There was also damage caused to the outside of the house.

“The male householder sustained minor burns to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The fire has been ruled as deliberate ignition, and so we are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life. Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating.

“As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash cam footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 175 of 08/10/21.”