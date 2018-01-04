Crash: Maze man and son lucky to be alive

A Lisburn man who now lives in New Zealand has told how he and his son are lucky to be alive after they were involved in a serious road crash on Christmas Day.

Sam Rollins, who is originally from the Maze area, told the Ulster Star how he and his son Thomas were on their way to a Christmas dinner in Auckland when they were involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

His Mercedes car was extensively damaged in the crash, but thankfully he and his son weren’t seriously injured.

“My car is a write-off, but I am pleased that my son and myself are still alive so I am not worried about it,” he said.

Mr Rollins, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1971 with his three young children following the sudden death of their mother, continued: “Thomas was in the back seat passenger side. If he’d been a front seat passenger he could have been badly hurt as there is no airbag to protect the front seat passenger as I had to protect me.

“This crash was very serious and I am sure all my family and friends back in Northern Ireland will be pleased to see that we both escaped this near fatal crash.”

According to Mr Rollins, a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the terrifying incident.