Council seeking to retain Fairtrade City status

The council has urged local residents to make a New Year’s resolution to purchase Fairtrade products during 2018 as part of their weekly shopping.

Later this year the local authority will be submitting an application to retain the Fairtrade City status it secured last May, and it is appealing for the continued support of residents to achieve that goal.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, explained: “Our award as a Fairtrade City is down to the commitment of local retailers, schools and churches using and/or selling Fairtrade products. The council has played its part by ensuring that the Made in Lisburn Castlereagh Coffee Dock at Lagan Valley Island sells some Fairtrade products. Our residents also have a role in our Fairtrade status and I would ask that this New Year they make a resolution to continue to buy Fairtrade items, which could be chocolate, cotton buds or teabags.”

He continued: “In 2018 it would be fantastic to see an increase in the number of Fairtrade schools, businesses and churches within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area. The council will also be holding some Fairtrade events later in the year to raise awareness of this good cause, which assists farmers in the developing world. Please play your part and support Fairtrade.”

For further details about Fairtrade within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, and information about how to become a Fairtrade school, business or church, log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/fairtrade

The council is also inviting other local community organisations to get involved and find out more about Fairtrade.