Council retains its commitment to tackling domestice abuse

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has once again been awarded the Gold Workplace Charter to acknowledge its work to tackle domestic violence and abuse.

The Award was renewed at the Workplace Charter Awards Ceremony organised by Onus, a charity, which provides services for victims of domestic abuse.

Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor of the Council said: “We are delighted to have retained our Gold Workplace Charter; and the Council will continue to be supportive of the work of Onus. This Charter acknowledges our continuous commitment to supporting employees who may be affected by domestic violence.”

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, added: “As part of our Onus accreditation we have ensured all our buildings whilst open are Safe Places for residents, men and women, who may be affected by domestic violence. They can come to one of our facilities and seek support and guidance on how to access confidential services and refuge from their abuser.

“In addition to our Onus accreditation the Council works through its Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) to reduce the incidents of domestic violence and abuse in the Lisburn Castlereagh area. Through the PCSP we continue to improve support for and interaction with victims of domestic abuse by funding a Domestic Violence Liaison Officer, which allows greater access to services and support for victims. I am pleased that the Council plays its part to try and create a society with ‘zero tolerance’ for domestic abuse,” concluded Alderman Jeffers.

Domestic abuse has many other forms and children in the family can also be affected, therefore it is vital that organisations do all they can to help reduce the levels.

Colette Stewart, Chief Executive of Onus, said at the event: “Our Awards evolve every year, as organisations continue to build upon previous commitments and demonstrate how more can always be done. It is really heartening to see the commitment of the Council in working with us towards a society with zero tolerance for domestic abuse and encouraging other organisations in its area to support the initiative.”

Anyone dealing with domestic violence can access support by calling the Free phone 24hr Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 802 1414, which is open to all women and men affected by domestic and sexual violence. Safe Place resources also provide contact information for PSNI, The Rowan and Childline.

Domestic Violence, the onus is on all of us and to find out how you can play your part through Onus’s various Pathways for Participation please visit www.onustraining.co.uk for further information or contact them on 028 2568 9450.