Council continues tree restoration with help from Meadow Bridge PS

Children from the Eco-Council at Meadow Bridge Primary School recently joined the Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley in Moira Demesne to plant new trees following damage caused by recent winter storms.

The Council has planted a range of deciduous trees in Wallace Park and Moira Demesne including oak, hornbeam, birch and lime and continues to plant trees in other affected areas.

Alderman Tinsley said: “The council took the decision to replace every tree removed or damaged due to storms or routine thinning with two new trees, where possible. “Unfortunately we lost a number of trees in Wallace Park and Moira Demesne and other green spaces throughout the area. The council’s Leisure & Community Wellbeing staff assessed the situation and had to take remedial action for the trees that were deemed dangerous. Getting the local schoolchildren involved in the tree planting means they feel a part of this very important restoration project.”