Cash stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for information following an overnight burglary at a house in the Paisley Road area of Carrickfergus.

Detective Constable Gardiner said “At some point between 9:00 pm of Friday, 09 March and 4:00 am of Saturday, 10 March entry was forced via the front of the property and a sum of cash stolen from it. The house was unoccupied at the time.

I would ask that anyone with information contact Detectives at Larne on 101 quoting reference CCS 247 10/03/2018 . Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”