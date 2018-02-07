Campaigner saves dog from meat trade

A Lisburn woman who has made it her mission to raise funds to help charities that aim to stop the trade of dogs and cats for meat in China, has adopted a dog saved from the slaughterhouse.

Local dog trainer Michelle Murphy felt compelled to do something once she had learned about the conditions many animals face due to the trade.

She has hundreds of pounds for the charity but now she has gone one better, adopting a dog saved from China.

Little Dee Dee arrived last week and has already begun to make herself at home, “She’s doing absolutely brilliant, she really is,” said Michelle. “She’s just the perfect match for me at the minute. Dee Dee loves playing with our other Jack Russell. She loves the sofa, she loves her cuddles and getting her belly rubbed. She’s a great wee dog all round.” Michelle adopted the dog through local Doggy 911 a non-profit rescue organisation helping the rescues of Harbin SHS Animal Rescue in China, which are rescued from severe abuse and get them to loving homes here in NI.

Michelle said: “She was rescued last May and remained with Harbin SHS rescue for seven months, getting her injections and passport. At the time she was called ‘Do Do’ which in Cantonese means Bandages, as she had undergone an emergency section. She arrived here on Monday, started her journey last Friday, flying from Beijeng to Paris, Doggy 911 met her in Paris and drove up. It is some journey, it is so much better for her than what lay ahead of her.” Visit Michelle’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Dogmeatradeprotest.