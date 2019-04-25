Call for action over anti social behaviour

There has been an ongoing problem with anti-social behaviour and underage drinking along the River Lagan towpath between Hilden and Hill Street over the past few months which has caused great concern for local residents and community representatives.

UUP representatives Nicholas Trimble and Stuart Hughes met with local resident Don Houston who has been taking it upon himself to clean the parts of the towpath which he walks with his dog. Recently, from just one night’s worth of damage Don collected over five bags full of rubbish.

Nicholas Trimble commented: “Whilst Don should be highly praised and recognised for his actions, the fact that he has to do this is shocking. The towpath is one of Lisburn’s scenic treasures and to see it tarnished by this reckless and dangerous behaviour is deeply upsetting. The UUP have been working with the Council, PSNI and even DfI who own the Blue Bridge at Hilden to try and find some solution or deterrent to this problem.”