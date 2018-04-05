Programme to help local businesses increase sales

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Sales Development Programme for SMEs in the local area is now open for registrations.

The initiative, which is being delivered and managed on behalf of the council by Core Consulting, aims to provide participants with both the skills and the confidence to identify, target and exploit new sales opportunities.

Importantly, the programme also offers participants the opportunity to meet with potential new customers.

An introductory selling skills workshop will be followed by one-to-one sales mentoring, sales pitch training and bespoke sales prospecting.

Commenting on the programme, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “The council is delighted to be able to once again offer this high impact sales development programme for local companies.

“The programme has consistently made a positive impact on the participating businesses, assisting them in their efforts to build new sales and to grow their business, both of which are crucial for survival.

“In our experience, what most SME owner-managers want is assistance on how to gear up to sell more. Our delivery agent will upskill participants, to fast-track their efforts to identify new sales opportunities and to then put them in front of buyers who have expressed a provisional interest in doing business with them. This programme is therefore all about tangible results in the form of new sales.”

To register for the two free workshops that will take place on May 8 and 15 log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lccc-sales-development-programme-tickets-44555037316

For more information about the Sales Development Programme log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business_solutions