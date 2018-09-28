NI eateries named in 2019 Michelin Guide

Clenaghans, Aghalee has been named in the 2019 Michelin Guide
Seven restaurants in Northern Ireland have been awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status in Michelin’s 2019 restaurant guide.

Clenaghans, near Aghalee in Co Antrim, is a new entry in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, which will be officially launched on Monday.

Other local eateries retaining their Bib Gourmand status from last year are Fontana and Noble (both Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira); Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s, Bar+Grill at James Street South and Home in Wellington Place.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise establishments offering good food at affordable prices of £28 or less for a three-course meal.

The 2019 Guide, priced £16.99, will be available in bookshops from October 4.