NI eateries named in 2019 Michelin Guide

Seven restaurants in Northern Ireland have been awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status in Michelin’s 2019 restaurant guide.

Clenaghans, near Aghalee in Co Antrim, is a new entry in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, which will be officially launched on Monday.

Other local eateries retaining their Bib Gourmand status from last year are Fontana and Noble (both Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira); Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s, Bar+Grill at James Street South and Home in Wellington Place.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise establishments offering good food at affordable prices of £28 or less for a three-course meal.

The 2019 Guide, priced £16.99, will be available in bookshops from October 4.