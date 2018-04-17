Ice cream business expands offering in city centre

The Chairman of the council’s Development Committee has wished Taylors Ice Cream well with the expansion of their business in Lisburn city centre.

During a recent visit to the new Taylors Ice Cream shop on Bow Street, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE commented: “I would like to welcome Taylors Ice Cream to Bow Street in Lisburn and wish them every success in the expansion of their business in the city centre.

“Lisburn has a long and proud history of family-run businesses and like many others Taylors Ice Cream brings a uniqueness to the independent retail offering.

“We wish the company every success and may they continue to build upon their accomplishments.”

Thomas Taylor of Taylors Ice Cream added: “As well as our ice cream parlour and kids’ ice cream invention parties in Sloan Street, Lisburn we have now opened a spring and summer pop up shop, bringing all our exciting and unusual ice cream flavours and milkshakes to Lisburn city centre.

“With spring arriving we hope to entice Lisburn shoppers in for everything from a Vanilla 99 to a Jaffa Cake cone or a Kinder and Honeycomb milkshake.

“We aim to show everyone what Taylors Ice Cream has to offer and let them know what they can expect by visiting us in Bow Street or Sloan Street.”