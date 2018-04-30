Council welcomes PM’s commitment to ‘City Deal’ for region

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has welcomed an assurance from the Prime Minister that she’s committed to progressing ‘City Deals’ in Northern Ireland.

Lisburn and Castlereagh is one of six partner councils that could benefit from a City Deal for Belfast - a 10 year investment plan to improve infrastructure, digital connectivity, tourism assets and innovation hubs in the city and neighbouring areas.

Welcoming Theresa May’s commitment to the initiative, given in the House of Commons last week, a council spokesperson said: “The aim of the deal is ultimately to create more and better jobs across all of our growth sectors, pushing the ‘fast-forward’ button on economic growth here and ensuring that those opportunities are accessible across all of our communities.

“The partner councils are working closely with businesses, universities, the civil service departments and further education sectors and locally elected representatives across all parties with a commitment to securing the best deal possible which will deliver significant benefits not only for the region, but for the whole economy of Northern Ireland.”