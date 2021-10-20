Budding community gardeners are top of the crop at Translink awards
Northern Ireland’s prestigious gardening honours, the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, made a welcome return yesterday, celebrating the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country.
The much-loved annual horticultural, environmental and community competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.
The 2021 Award winners by category were: City Large Town / City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town / Small City - Ballymena (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).
The ‘Most Improved’ title went to Moira (Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and the Translink 25th Anniversary Display award was presented to Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).
Special Award winners were: Ahoghill for the Youth Award (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Caledon, (Mid Ulster District Council), Edenderry- Village, (Belfast City Council) and Whiteabbey (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council) were presented in the Community category; meanwhile The Hillside, Hillsborough; McConnells Bar, Doagh; and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh were presented Floral Presentation Awards.
Helen Boyd, from Tidy Randalstown the winner of the Translink Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.
Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud of its long-standing role in Ulster in Bloom and it’s great to see the competition grow each year, with 125 entries representing all local council areas as well as 24 bus and train stations entering this year.
“It is heartening to see such fantastic demonstrations of community spirit in action, especially given the challenging times everyone has experienced.
“These awards clearly highlight the pride so many have for their local areas. The time and dedication given to creating such beautiful spaces is commendable.”
If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on [email protected]