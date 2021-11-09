Beekeepers next meeting will be a face-to-face at Dromore High School

Dromore Beekeepers are looking forward to welcoming members and guests to our first face-to-face lecture in Dromore High School on Tuesday 16th November at 7.30pm. The speaker for the evening will be Christina Bradley who will be giving a lecture on ‘How to exhibit at honey shows and win’

The Reverend Christina Bradley, church minister of Armagh Road Church in Portadown, became a beekeeper under Norman Walsh as tutor and mentor.

Keen to learn more about the craft of beekeeping and exhibiting hive produce she has been stewarding widely at honey shows north and south for over 10 years.

Presently she is managing 15 plus bee colonies with her partner-in-crime Hugh Holmes.

All their hives are self-built following instructions from the Dave-Cushman website Norman Walsh widely recommended at his preliminary classes.

Christina enjoys rearing their own queens to never be stuck or have to buy bees or queens.

Taught by Lorraine McBride at Greenmount College Christina continued the FIBKA training path and holds both, the Intermediate Scientific and Intermediate Practical Certificate.

In early 2020 she qualified as INIB honey judge and is now over half way in training for the BBKA/National Honey Show Judge Certificate.

This will require her to be assessed at three or four shows by a recognised honey judge and winning a few more prize cards to show she has covered most or all possible exhibition classes at honey shows before she can apply for the final exam, the Viva Voce.

At the recent National Honey Show October 2021 at Sandown Park, Esher, England, her Sweet Mead won first prize and Best Mead in Show.

Christina will be giving attendees some tips on presenting at Honey Shows.

If you have produced your exhibits for show or own jar of honey, bring it along with a torch (a honey judges main tool to view impurities).

Everyone is welcome.