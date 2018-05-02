Applications are open for the Coca-Cola Hbc Mayor’s Bursary Scheme

Entries are now open for the Coca-Cola Mayor’s Bursary Scheme.

Aimed at young people living within Lisburn and Castlereagh area, the Annual Mayor’s Bursary Scheme supported by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, provides funding opportunities for those who wish to pursue personal development courses or projects in the field of arts and sport as well as those participating in community service.

Completed application forms must be returned to the Mayor’s Secretary by 4.00pm on Friday, May 18.

The annual bursary scheme accepts applications from young people who wish to enhance their skills set through a national or international residential lasting at least one week long.

To receive funding, applicants must be able to demonstrate how their chosen course or project, not normally available at a local level, will develop core life skills and add to their personal development.

To download an application pack please visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of The Mayor’s Bursary Scheme financed by Coca Cola HBC. This exciting and innovative programme enables young people to take part in a local or international knowledge building and skills enhancing residential to help them excel in their future careers.

“I would strongly encourage young athletes, performers, musicians, artists and volunteers to apply to the bursary and avail of this unique opportunity. The bursary has already enriched the lives of so many young people within the area and I yet again look forward to seeing the positive changes that this scheme will make to the youth of Lisburn and Castlereagh.”

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland Public Affairs and Communications Co-Ordinator, Stuart McCrum added: “As a company that employs more than 450 people in the Lisburn area, we strive to make a difference in the lives of people in our local community. The Mayor’s Bursary Scheme is a fantastic initiative that encourages and supports young people to pursue their dreams; helping them to reach their full potential.

“We are delighted to continue to play an active role in youth development on both a local and national scale, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this Bursary has in 2018.”