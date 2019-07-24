Appeal raises nearly £4,000 for injured Inky the kitten

An appeal for donations to help fund treatment for an injured kitten who captured animal lovers’ hearts has raised an amazing £3,845.

Volunteers and staff at Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre were overwhelmed by the public outpouring of support for Inky who had a badly broken leg amputated and singed ear tips removed after he sought shelter in a hot car engine.

Inky pre-op.

Manager of Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre Bel Livingstone said: “We’re so grateful to the media for telling Inky’s story and for everyone’s love and generous donations for this brave little kitten.

“Inky is such a lively, fun loving cat – his little face would fit in the palm of your hand.

“His injuries don’t seem to have dimmed his enthusiasm for life at all – or maybe he recognises he’s had a second chance at living.

“However you look at it, his journey is inspiring. So perhaps it’s no surprise that he’s captured the public’s imagination.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has supported Inky.”

The fundraising total includes an amazing £2,000 donation from one anonymous supporter.

Last week the donor – who does not want to be named - visited the adoption centre where he met Inky and the dedicated team of staff and volunteers who have been caring for him.

The donor said: “I knew Cats Protection would do more good with that money than I ever could.

“They are heroes, every one of them. It’s a privilege to be able to help them keep doing what they do every day for Inky and so many others like him.

“Thank you so much for letting me meet Inky – he’s a wee hero, just like you!”

Inky – who already has a permanent home to go to - continues to recover well from his ordeal.

You can find out more about the work of Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre in Belfast Road, Dundonald, at: www.cats.org.uk/belfast.