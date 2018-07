Almost 1,000 customers are currently without power in the region.

The Star understands a total of 988 customers are without electricity in the Lambeg area.

The outage occurred at approximately 9.33am today.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “The repair team is on its way. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

Power is estimated to be restored at 12.45pm on Thursday, July 19.