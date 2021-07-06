Taking your dog on holiday with you can have many benefits, including reducing the cost of having to pay for kennels or the worry of leaving them. However, as a responsible owner it’s important to remember the needs of your pooch when planning your holiday to ensure you can all enjoy the break together.

Korina Stephens RVN at nutravet explains, “Although it’s nice to take your beloved family pet on holiday with you, changes in routine and their environment can lead to stress. It’s important to plan ahead to ensure the journey to your destination and the holiday itself goes smoothly and is stress free for you and your dog.

“To make sure your pooch is comfortable, remember to pack essentials, such as their favourite bedding, food bowl and any medication to help them settle on holiday. To help reduce stress, remember to pack some nutracalm, which is a fast-acting natural calming supplement for pets and can help reduce stress for your pet during the car journey and in their new surroundings.”

Here are nutravet’s top tips for holidaying with your dog:

Research where to stay

Research holiday destinations and accommodation before you book to make sure they are dog-friendly. Any accommodation sites will state when booking if they allow pets and the facilities they offer, water bowls etc. You don’t want to arrive on your holiday to find extra charges added on for pets or that they don’t allow dogs at all.

Plan an itinerary

Be sure that there are plenty of dog-friendly things to do whilst you are away. You don’t want to have to leave your dog at the accommodation alone, so be sure to do some research on local attractions and restaurants that allow dogs. If your dog spends most of the holiday stuck in a room on their own, they would have been better in kennels where they get plenty of care and exercise. If you are going on a beach holiday, be sure to check the beach is dog-friendly before taking them on a walk in the sand.

Visit the vet beforehand

Take your dog for a vet visit before your holiday. This will enable you to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations, as well as worm and flea treatment. Depending on your dog’s age, it’s also important to check they are healthy and safe to travel.

Check your pet’s microchip details are up to date

Make sure that your pet is microchipped before you depart and your contact details are up to date. This will help to return your pet quickly should they get lost, while you are away. Also take your pet’s insurance documents and make sure they are up to date, should anything happen during your holiday.

Travelling

When travelling to your holiday destination, make sure that your dog is safe and secure. If it’s a long journey in the car, remember to take pit stops, to let your dog stretch their legs and go to the toilet. Make sure they also have plenty of fresh water during the journey. If they get stressed in the car, ask your vet about nutracalm, a natural calming supplement to reduce stress and anxiety in dogs.

Pack the essentials

Make sure you take everything with you that your dog will need. Plan ahead to ensure you don’t forget anything. If your accommodation is dog friendly, they may have the basics such as water and food bowls but be sure to check before you go. Be sure to also pack your dog’s favourite toys and blanket to make them feel less anxious in the holiday home.

Medication/supplements

If your pet needs medication, make sure they have enough to last you through the holiday. Don’t forget to pack your nutravet pet essentials for your time away. nutracalm to naturally calm anxious pets. If your dog is prone to a sensitive tummy, nutrabio is a naturally formulated paste to maintain normal digestive function.

Routine

Whilst you are on holiday be sure to keep the same routine as you would at home. For example, walking and feeding routines, as this will help your dog to settle and reduce any stress they may have.

Walk your dog when you arrive

When you reach your destination take your dog for a walk to help familiarise them with their new surroundings, as well as releasing any excess energy if the car journey was long. Be sure to keep them on the lead in case they get nervous and run off.

Consider their safety

It’s important that whilst you are on holiday you keep an eye on your dog and ensure they remain safe at all times. Be aware of all doors and windows that they could escape from and when out and about walk them on the lead around in new and unfamiliar areas.

Don’t leave your dog alone in your holiday accommodation or in the car whilst on days out. Also be sure to supervise your dog at the beach whilst near water.

Plan for an emergency

Make sure you know where the nearest vet practice is in case of an emergency and you know how to get there. Print off a route plan before you go, just in case.