Toastmasters group keen to welcome new members

Lisburn Toastmasters, which meets twice a month at Lagan Valley Island, is keen to welcome new members to its ranks.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping members improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Toastmasters is a place where you develop and grow - both personally and professionally.

“You join a community of learners, and in Toastmasters meetings we learn by doing.

“Whether you’re an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, you will improve yourself; building skills to express yourself in a variety of situations.

“We meet in the fantastic Lagan Valley Island Centre, Lisburn, on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

“Meetings start at 7pm sharp so we recommend you arrive at around 6.45pm, and we finish at 8.30pm.

“If you would like to know more we would love to hear from you. Email us at laganvalleytm@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaganValleyToastmasters.”