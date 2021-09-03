Lisburn's style expert Samara Prentice gives her top 7 tips for sale shopping

As spring/summer in the retail world draws to a close, you’ll notice prices being slashed further in a bid to make way for Autumn/Winter stock.

As spring/summer in the retail world draws to a close, you’ll notice prices being slashed further in a bid to make way for Autumn/Winter stock.

And whilst there is always a buzz around new season stock and all of the forthcoming trends, the end of season sales are a great time to bag a bargain that you will love for many years to come.

But did you know that there is a real knack for sale shopping?

Sale shopping can fill so many people with dread but with the right tools, it can be a joyous experience with the added bonus of a bargain or two.

We are really lucky here in Lisburn and the surrounding areas to have so many excellent independent stores including Rose & Poetry and Jonzara, Style Gallery and McCalls in Lisburn, Julie Elliotts in Moira and Lily Rose and Enigma in Moira, all of whom have some cracking pieces still remaining on their reduced rails.

It can be very easy to get overwhelmed (or carried away) when sale shopping so here’s a few sale shopping tips to ensure you have success...

So how can you ensure success when it comes to sale shopping?

1. Wishlist

Assess your wardrobe before you go shopping, identify what gaps exist then create a ‘wishlist’.

Don’t be tempted to buy an item that doesn’t flatter your skin tone or enhance your figure simply because it is reduced by 70%. Every purchase you don’t wear is an expensive mistake!

2. Invest wisely

Now is the time to make an investment purchase. Watch out for reductions on cashmere coats, designer knitwear and denim in Spring/Summer.

3. ALWAYS buy your right size

ALWAYS buy your right size - it’s not a bargain if it doesn’t fit well plus on one ever sees the label!! And some items are worth sizing up, particularly cashmere jumpers.

4. Add in your core investment colours

If you love the cut and it really works on you, buy it in another colour. It’s a no brainer! It’s a great time to add in your “core investment” colours.

5. Accessorize

You’ll find seasonal handbags in the reduced section so snap it up! It’s unbelievable how the addition of the right bag can really change up an otherwise mediocre outfit.

6. Sale reminders

Make a 'list’ of current items that you love and hope to see marked down in the sales. You can set sale reminders online and many shops will add you to their customer list.

7. Budget

Lastly, set yourself a realistic budget and stick to it! Spend well but spend wisely.