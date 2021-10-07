Dog lovers asked to ‘Paws for a Picnic’ for charity

Humanimal Trust is calling on dog lovers and their families to come together with their four-legged friends during the half term holidays to take part in ‘Paws for a Picnic’.

Jo Blake, Development Manager at Humanimal Trust, said: “After such a long time, catching up with friends and family has never felt better, so we’ve teamed up with our sponsor Leucillin, to ask people to come together in their local community this half term (or whenever suits you) and ‘paws’ to appreciate all those you love, of all species.

“It is easy to get involved, all you need is a group of like-minded people, with or without canine companions, a suitable picnic venue - whether that’s your local park, beach, garden or weather-friendly location - and your favourite snacks. We’ve put together some ideas to help make your fundraising event a success, with recipes, games, activities and resources available on our website.”

Humanimal Trust was founded in 2014 by orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon Professor Noel Fitzpatrick with the aim of driving collaboration between vets, doctors and researchers.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick said: “I believe that One Medicine is the most rational route forward for both animal and human medicine. By taking part in ‘Paws for a Picnic’ and raising money for Humanimal Trust, together we can make a meaningful difference towards achieving a fairer world where animals and humans benefit equitably from medical progress and not at the expense of the other.”