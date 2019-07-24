Parkrun marks year of success

Lough Moss junior parkrun has celebrated a successful first year at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Carryduff Leisure Centre, culminating in its big first birthday celebrations.

Open to young people aged 4 to 14, the Lough Moss 2K junior parkrun has taken place each Sunday morning with a staggering 503 different participants taking part throughout the year and an average of 68 children attending each week.

Pictured at the First Birthday Celebrations of the Lough Moss junior parkrun is Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Vice Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Hazel Legge, along with Lough Moss junior parkrun volunteers and participants.

Records were also broken with 709 personal bests and an average run time of just over 12 minutes, highlighting the many success stories which have been enjoyed since the event’s launch one year ago.

Speaking at the birthday celebrations, Vice Chair of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “The junior parkrun at Lough Moss Leisure Centre has provided an extremely valuable contribution to the health and well-being of young people in the Carryduff area. It also provides an ideal opportunity for families to run, walk or jog together by engaging in physical activity and most importantly having fun together.

“I would also like to thank the many volunteers who give up their time each week to setup and organise the parkrun. Their dedication and motivation to inspire these young people to engage in physical activity is testimony to the success of this event.”