IN PICTURES: Princess Anne pays a visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Her Royal Highness visited the Irish Equine Rehabilitation Centre in Lower Ballinderry where she met with staff and learnt more about the techniques they use to assist with the rehabilitation of horses.
The Princess Royal finished the day attending a reception at Hillsborough Castle to recognise inspirational individuals from across Northern Ireland.
Marking Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, Her Royal Highness also viewed the NI Centenary Rose being currently grown in the Castle’s gardens and will be presented with a Centenary rose pin.
1.
At a reception at Hillsborough Castle, Her Royal Highness met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in a range of voluntary and charitable activities in their local communities. Among the attendees were healthcare professionals who have played a key role in the response to the pandemic. Touring the wider grounds and visitors centre, The Princess Royal met with gardening staff who have maintained the gardens during the lockdown period. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2.
At a reception at Hillsborough Castle, Her Royal Highness met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in a range of voluntary and charitable activities in their local communities. Among the attendees will be healthcare professionals who have played a key role in the response to the pandemic.Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
3.
Princess Anne attended a reception at Hillsborough Castle on Friday July 2. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
At a reception, Her Royal Highness met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in a range of voluntary and charitable activities in their local communities. Among the attendees will be healthcare professionals who have played a key role in the response to the pandemic.Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye