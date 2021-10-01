First Minister visits Aghalee to view Centenary trees

Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin was joined by First Minister Paul Givan and Chair of the NI Centenary Working Group Councillor Scott Carson. Chair of the Aghalee Village Hall Committee Lewis Trevithick was also in attendance with local residents Amanda McGrath and Eilidh Duncan

The First Minister said: “I am delighted to see Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council plant 100 trees across the area to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“These trees, along with commemorative benches and a commissioned art piece will be present for generations to come and will be enjoyed by many.

“It is excellent to see the council play their part in commemorating this important milestone through many wide ranging events in their centenary programme.

“Much thought and effort has gone into a diverse and inclusive programme which encapsulates many themes and age ranges and I commend the council for their foresight in this area.”

Mayor Martin added: “It has been a privilege for me to visit a number of local community spaces in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area, to meet local people and to see our newly planted trees.

“These trees not only mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland, but also add to our green spaces and showcase our commitment to the local environment and biodiversity.

“I have met many members of the local community who are delighted with the new trees. It also gave me an opportunity to acknowledge the work they do locally every day.”

Chair of the Northern Ireland Centenary Group, Councillor Scott Carson concluded: “The centenary trees are a symbol of the future. They represent growth and new life as we continue to emerge from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This ties in closely with our centenary babies’ programme where we have given over 350 centenary teddies to babies registered at Lagan Valley Island in recent months.