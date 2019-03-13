Lisburn company Tricord continues to go from strength to strength

Representatives from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council visited local company Tricord as part of an ongoing programme of engagement with local businesses.

The company, experts in direct mail and fulfilment services, is undergoing a significant period of growth with a recent move to larger premises.

Tricord is also the second local company to apply for the Council’s upcoming Trade Development Programme to London (Cities Connect) in April.

Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin said; “I was delighted to have the opportunity to see first-hand this local business success story. They currently deliver niche, full service fulfilment and direct mail to a range of clients such as the Royal Life Saving Society UK (The Drowning Prevention Charity) and it is excellent news that Tricord has expanded their operations here in Lisburn to further build their customer base.”

Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Alderman William Leathem, added: “Tricord’s forward thinking and ambition to break in to new markets has been demonstrated with the business committing to our Trade Development Programme to London.”

John Rodgers, Director of Tricord said this is an exciting time for Tricord: “With our expansion into modern premises, increased workforce and the recent launch of our new brand, we are in a strong position to build on our success and expand into new markets in GB. With a reputation for high quality fulfilment and exceptional personal service we believe we have an excellent offering for businesses seeking an effective direct mail and fulfilment service.

“The support of the Council’s Business Solutions Team, through their supplier engagement and business networking events, has given us valuable market insight and access to key business partners. I look forward to taking part in the trade development programme and seeing what opportunities lie ahead.”