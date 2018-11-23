Latewood family’s fabulous fundraiser for ‘Helping Hand’

Holly, Bonnie and Toby Latewood (pictured) who held a fundraising party at Lisburn Golf Club recently in appreciation of the care that Bonnie received during a stay in the Paul Ward in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Great fun was had by all who attended the event and a fantastic total of £10,800 was raised.

Holly, Bonnie and Toby Latewood held a fundraising party at Lisburn Golf Club in appreciation of the care that Bonnie received recently'during a stay in Paul Ward in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.'They are pictured here presenting over the proceeds of �10,800.

This will be used to purchase sleep chairs for the ward to enable parents to stay beside their child at all times.

The money was presented to Nigel Kearney from Helping Hand (www.helpinghandrbhsc.co.uk), charity to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The family have extended a huge ‘thank-you’ to everyone who supported the fundraiser in any way and, in particular, to the Committee and the members of Lisburn Golf Club for providing the venue for the party.

(Photograph kindly submitted for publication).