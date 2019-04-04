IN PICTURES: More celebrations at SERC’s Lisburn campus awards night

The Awards were presented by the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Uel Mackin, Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and guest speaker, Monica McCard.
View more
Over 50 students were recognised at South Eastern Regional College’s annual Student Excellence Awards for students attending the Lisburn Campus at a special event attended by over 200 guests.
The Awards were presented by the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Uel Mackin, Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and guest speaker, Monica McCard.