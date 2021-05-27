Opulent contemporary home

A modern new home built to the very latest construction standards, with extensive glazed areas at the rear, a first floor balcony to the master bedroom and full height glazing at the front, all designed to drink in the sunshine and reveal the expansive countryside views.

Lennon Homes have been creating bespoke private residencies for 35 years, and their experience, uncompromising high standards and attention to detail offer the purchaser the security of knowing that every facet of their new home has been planned and executed beautifully.

With great road and rail links to Belfast, the South and the West from the M1 interchange at Moira only 10 minutes away, and Belfast International Airport only a 15 minute drive, commuting has never been easier

FEATURES

Striking entrance hallway with feature double height window, bespoke floating staircase and glazed gallery landing.

Drawing room with feature corner window.

Stunning open plan kitchen with dining area and vaulted sun room with feature corner windows designed for its orientation to the sun and surrounding views.

Aesthetically designed bespoke kitchen meticulously created to compliment the contemporary architectural styling and create a truly unique living experience with only the best of quality and ergonomic ease of movement.

Downstairs shower room, beautifully designed with wet room style shower floor.

Study/library, living room or ground floor bedroom.

Four generous bedrooms, master bedroom with sliding patio doors leading out to a glazed screened balcony, a walk-in dressing room and bespoke fitted wardrobes and a beautifully styled ensuite shower room.