Give it some welly at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show’s Fill Your Boots Competition is back and Show organisers are on the search for budding horticulturists to enter this popular competition.

Naomi McCullen, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) commented: “We are excited to welcome back our popular floral competition to the 2021 Show.

“We are on the look-out for the most imaginative floral arrangement using a pair of wellies!

“In the past we have had some amazing displays and this year, without a doubt, we will see a similar calibre of talented entrants.”

She continued “Our theme for 2021 is to create a floral display showcasing ‘The natural environment around you’ so we are encouraging entrants to give it some welly put their best pair of boots forward!”

Sponsored by Hillmount Garden Centre and 3T Power, the closing date for entries is Monday August 23 at 5pm.

To find out more or to enter, visit balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions.

This year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday September 22 until Saturday September 25.